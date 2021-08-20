Prince Harry hoped to heal rift as he booked one-way ticket during Prince Philip funeral

Prince Harry is said to have booked a one-way ticket to the UK when attending Prince Philip’s funeral in hopes of possibly alleviating the rift between him and his family.

This revelation was made in a new chapter of biographer Omid Scobie’s book Finding Freedom.

In a new extract from the book, which details the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the past few months, it claimed that the Duke of Sussex did not book his return ticket just yet as he "didn't know how the trip would pan out".

The extract, which was written by Omid and Carolyn, was published in People which read: "There was a feeling that this trip might also present an opportunity to come together and talk without the filter of staff as go-betweens, a number of whom the Sussexes had come to discover were behind many of the media leaks they dealt with as working royals."