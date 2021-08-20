Hassan Ali showers love on wife in latest Instagram post

Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali posted a warm message for his wife, Samyah, on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary on Thursday.



In the heartfelt post on Instagram, the right-arm pacer credited his wife with bringing "real happiness" to his life.

"Two wonderful years with you, Alhamdulillah and many more to come insha'Allah," he wrote as the caption. "You brought real happiness into my life. Happy wedding anniversary. I love you @samyahkhan1604," he added.

The fast bowler had tied the knot with Samyah Arzu at a seven-star hotel in Dubai two years ago, in August 2019.

Hassan's close friends and relatives had attended his wedding function, held at one of the most expensive hotels in Dubai.

In April this year, Hassan had welcomed the birth of his baby daughter while he was playing an ODI series in South Africa against the Proteas.

"Allahumduillah! Allah has blessed us with the baby girl. Welcome to our family my princess. I wish this little angel have wonderful dreams. May the almighty always be with her to fulfill her dreams on the walk of her life. Ameen, Please remember in your dua," he had said on Twitter.