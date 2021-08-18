Prince William at the helm to suffer the most form Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince William reportedly is to suffer greatly from Prince Harry’s new tell-all according to expert speculations.

This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Ingrid Seward.

She believes Prince William will be suffering the brunt of the backlash originating from Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all.

During an interview with Express last month she commented on the possible aftereffect and was quoted saying, “William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry.”

“Basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William’s future. It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future.”