Prince Harry all set to reunite with the Queen on UK trip this year

Harry will meet Queen after being filmed giving a speech at the Army's rehabilitation centre for a documentary

Prince Harry will fly down to the UK to meet Queen Elizabeth while filming a documentary for Netflix in his home country.



As part of his $100million deal with Netflix, the Duke will arrive with an entire camera crew following him, for a weekend at the Palace.

Harry, 36, is due to lead planning for new year's military veterans' Invictus games in Holland.

According to sources cited by Express UK, Harry will meet his grandmother after being filmed giving a speech at the Army's rehabilitation centre in Nottinghamshire for a documentary on the Invictus games.

The crew will film Harry at the Stanford Hall, with Meghan Markle and his two kids back in Montecito, California.

The documentary will be directed by British documentary-maker, whose team has won an Academy Award for their short film The White Helmets already, as well as a BAFTA for Virunga, set in the Congo’s Virunga national park.