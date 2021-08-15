Olivia Rodrigo touches on Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Driver’s License’ drama

Award-winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo finally addresses the Driver’s License drama with Sabrina Carpenter.

The star got candid about it all during her interview with Variety and was quoted saying, “I just remember [everyone being] so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about.”

Rodrigo concluded her confession by adding, “I don't really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that's so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”

This confession has, however, irked netizens who believe Rodri’o's confession is ‘insincere’.

One fan turned to social media to address their thoughts and questioned the singer’s motives for confessing after many months.

They wrote, “NOW she wants to say something? no. it feels so insincere. Sabrina went through hell and back and [Rodrigo's] speaking up now after the song has been milked to full capacity.”

Another also weighed in and wrote, “She definitely should've said something way sooner. her fans were sending death threats and hate to Sabrina for crying out loud. I'm a fan of her, but I'm not gonna ignore the fact that she let this go on for 7 months, and I think everyone else should do the same.”