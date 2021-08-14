Royal historian says new season of 'The Crown' to give no respite to royals

'The Crown' season five will be premiere on Netflix in 2022

Royal historian Anne Whitelock said the new and fifth season of The Crown will be something the royals will not be pleased to watch.



According to her, the Netflix original's upcoming season will not give any respite to members of the royal family.

Speaking on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, Whitelock said it might not be something the royals want to watch when the new season is released.

"If the Royal Family have found The Crown uncomfortable viewing up until now, this season is not going to give them any respite.

The Crown season five will be premiere on Netflix in 2022 - and the drama has proved controversial with its historical accuracy called into question.

The season will depict Prince Charles' cheating on Princess Diana and the couple going through a divorce.