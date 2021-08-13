Johnny Depp's first social media post in five months leaves fans excited

Johny Depp on Friday used his Instagram account to share that his 2020 film "Minamata" is releasing on Netflix today in the UK and Ireland on Friday.



Depp, who last used his social media account to promote "City of Lies" in March, plays legendary photographer W Eugene Smith.

Directed by Andrew Levitas, the film brings Depp together with a cast of Japanese actors, including Hirayuki Sanada (“The Last Samurai”) and Minami - she uses just the one name - who plays Aileen, the activist who enticed Smith to take on one final story and who later became the photographer’s wife.

