Thu Aug 12, 2021
Web Desk
August 12, 2021

Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Snoop Doog shares list of Rap and pop collaborations featuring Eminem

Snoop Dogg on Thursday shared a list of songs and  asked his fans to name the year the tracks were released.

The list of Rap and pop collaborations  shared with  caption  "There just will never be another time like this" included  super hit songs from top rappers and pop singers.

Eminem 's "Love The Way You Lie" featuring  Rihanna was  ranked number 1 on the list Snoop posted on his Instagram account.

Snoop's collaboration with Kate Perry "California Gurls" and Eminem's "Not Afraid"   were also on the list.

According to Snoop's fans these songs were released in 2009-10.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg  are not on good terms ever since  the rapper had said that he does no consider Eminem to be one of the greatest rappers of all times.

The Detroit rappers had dissed Snoop Dogg in one of his songs after his statement.

