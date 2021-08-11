Arshad Nadeem apologises for erroneously sharing wrong details for his Twitter account

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem on Wednesday apologised for erroneously sharing the wrong details about his official Twitter account in a video he posted earlier.

In a video message shared by Nadeem on his actual Twitter account, he said that had mentioned @Arshadnadeem26 by mistake while announcing his recently created Twitter account, which is actually @Arshadnadeem76.

He warned that someone has already made an account with the @Arshadnadeem26 Twitter handle, and that fans should beware, as it is not his account.

'Fraudulent activity under my name'

Earlier, on Tuesday, Nadeem in a written post had warned his followers about someone defrauding people by collecting money in the name of supporting Nadeem.

“Dear all I am Arshad Nadeem. I just want to warn you all regarding fraudulent activity being carried out [under] my name for my support. I have not authorised any body to collect money on my name. Be careful of such people,” he wrote.

The entire nation has had nothing but praise for Arshad Nadeem, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw final, in view of his tremendous sportsman spirit, despite having entered without access to facilities at par with those available to other athletes.

Nadeem missed out on a podium finish, standing fifth, but won the nation over with the determination he displayed throughout the contest.

Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin with a best throw of 87.58 metres, claiming a historic first Olympic gold in athletics for India.

Nadeem, meanwhile, scored a best throw of 84.63 metres.