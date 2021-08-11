Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer spark romance buzz: Ross and Rachel finally dating

Web Desk

The 'chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,' said about Ross and Rachel's connection

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have sent the internet into a meltdown after rumours of them dating surfaced.



As per the latest reports, the famous on-screen couple from hit sitcom Friends is dating each other after the show's reunion episode.

For the unversed, Aniston and Schwimmer (who play Ross and Rachel on the show) confessed to having a crush on each other.

This stirred up their past emotions, according to a source cited by Closer magazine, after which Aniston and Schwimmer started spending more time together at her LA home.

The "chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there," said the source about Ross and Rachel's connection.

The source also revealed that the duo had started “texting immediately after filming and just last month" Schwimmer flew all the way from his home in New York to see Aniston in LA.

As per the tipster, the rumoured couple has been cooking dinners together, taking long walks, and enjoying quality time.