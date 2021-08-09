Slow decline seen in Pakistan's daily coronavirus stats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily coronavirus numbers took a small dip Monday morning, with the country recording around 4,040 new infections in the last 24 hours.



Under the minor drop in stats, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported a positivity rate of 7.54%.

Despite the downward trend in daily numbers for the three days, however, active cases continued to increase with the latest figure recorded at 83,298 cases.

The NCOC data showed that 53 people lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,918.



Two days ago, Pakistan had recorded 95 deaths from coronavirus, which was the highest single-day toll during the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 1,071,620, while some 964,404 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19.