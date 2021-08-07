Tokyo Olympics: Maryam Nawaz all praise for Arshad Nadeem

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (left) and Pakistan´s Arshad Nadeem competes in the men´s javelin throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021 (right). — YouTuibe/AFP

For his efforts at the Tokyo Olympics, that won the hearts of millions of Pakistanis, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lauded athlete Arshad Nadeem.

Arshad Nadeem competed in the Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw final despite having entered without access to facilities at par with those available to other athletes.

Nadeem missed out on a podium finish but won the nation over with the determination he displayed throughout the contest.

Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin with a best throw of 87.58 metres, claiming a historic first Olympic gold in athletics for India.

"It is not about winning or losing; it is about getting out there and putting up a fight," Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet.



"That is what makes you a winner! We are all super proud of you champ!" she said.