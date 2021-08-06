Kanye West kicks off official ‘countdown to Donda’ with live stream event

Web Desk

Kanye West kicks off official ‘countdown to Donda’ with live stream event

Kanye West recently dropped the official Countdown to Donda live stream event straight from Atlanta.

The announcement was made by Apple Music in the early few hours of Thursday.

This live stream is part of a series of listening events held at the stadium ahead of the album’s official release on July 23rd. however, much like the past, many of these events were completely skipped or bumped ahead to August 6th.

The official link for the event is available on West’s official website and is set to go live at 9:30pm ET.

It is important to note thought that the last listening event that was held, began nearly two hours after its initial timeline.