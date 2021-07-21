Senior journalist Arif Nazi breathes last in Lahore

Veteran journalist and caretaker federal minister for information and postal service Arif Nizami. — Twitter/File

Senior journalist Arif Nizami passed away in Lahore Geo News reported on Wednesday, citing his nephew, Babar Nizami.



The veteran journalist was under treatment at a hospital for the last two weeks after he had suffered a heart attack. Following the attack, he was shifted to an ICU, but he could not recover from it and breathed his last today, Babar said.



Nizami had served as the caretaker federal minister for information and postal service in former caretaker prime minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso's cabinet back in 2013. He was the son of Hameed Nizami, the founder Nawa-i-Waqt Group of newspapers

The details of his funeral prayers will be informed later on.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, reacting to the journalist's death, said: "Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor, and political commentator Arif Nizami."

"My condolences and prayers go to his family," he added.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said he was saddened to hear about Nizami's demise, adding that it was a "personal loss" for him.

"May Allah have mercy on the deceased," he added.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said he had a long relationship with Nizami. "His father and my grandfather struggled together for Pakistan."

"He was just like a family elder for me," he added.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Nizami was an icon in the field of journalism and had always preferred substance over sensationalism.

"May Allah Ta’ala bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family," the spokesperson added.