Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell set to star in holiday-themed movie Spirited

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell have joined forces to create a holiday-themed movie musical called Spirited.

The actors on Monday were photographed on the movie set.

The movie is a modern retelling of an 1843 novel A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

Collider reported that Reynolds will play a version of the ill-tempered protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge.

He was seen wearing a black suit and a green mask while Ferrell donned a black-and-green ensemble with a diamond pattern.

The outlet also revealed that Ferrell will be playing a version of the Ghost of Christmas Present.

