Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell set to star in holiday-themed movie Spirited

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell have joined forces to create a holiday-themed movie musical called Spirited.
The actors on Monday were photographed on the movie set.
The movie is a modern retelling of an 1843 novel A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.
Collider reported that Reynolds will play a version of the ill-tempered protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge.
He was seen wearing a black suit and a green mask while Ferrell donned a black-and-green ensemble with a diamond pattern.
The outlet also revealed that Ferrell will be playing a version of the Ghost of Christmas Present.
Take a look: