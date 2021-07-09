Mariah Carey’s brother Morgan hits back at ‘ironic’ memoir launch

Mariah Carey’s brother Morgan bashes the singer’s ‘ironic’ statements regarding the memoir.

The singer’s brother asserted his thoughts after Mariah’s court documents over the ‘intentions’ of her memoir were brought forward.

For those unversed, according to People magazine the singer's statement read, “The story of Ms. Carey's rise from a dysfunctional and sometimes violent family environment has significant public value, particularly to any young person who may find her/himself stuck in similarly harsh and dispiriting circumstances and who can benefit from the inspiration to employ their talents in pursuit of their dreams.”

Shortly after it went public Morgan released his own statement and bashed the ‘particularly ironic’ statement with his own two cents that read, "This is coming from someone whose public behavior includes glamorizing her excessive drinking, and coining the now popular term 'splash', as well as other behaviors which would be in poor taste to mention her.”