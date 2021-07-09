 
Fri Jul 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 9, 2021

Air time, schedule, performances for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’ with BTS

HYBE has officially started the countdown to their Butterfly Getaway event with BTS and fans can expect some exclusive content and even the premiere of the group’s new song Permission to Dance.

The event’s entire dossier has been released by the boys’ company and according to their official press release, “The special talk show will feature colorful arrangements that will show the charm of BTS.”

