Security not possible in Afghanistan without prevalence of peace: Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf.

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Friday spoke about the situation in Afghanistan as international troops have started pulling out from the country and said that security over there is not possible without the prevalence of peace.

The security adviser, while addressing the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs at the Parliament House, said that the situation in the war-torn country is far from stable, adding that Pakistan has no control over the events there.

Yusuf also questioned the narrative that if there is no peace in Afghanistan, there wouldn't be peace in Pakistan either. He said that the Government of Pakistan is devising a strategy for the future, adding that the government is planning to connect with the world in terms of development, partnership, and regional peace.

He also briefed the committee about the security measures that the government is taking for Pakistan in terms of border security and said that a special visa policy has also been formulated for Afghanistan.

Yusuf also spoke about the civil-military coordination in Pakistan and said that problems that arose in the past in this regard are no longer there.

Pakistan will not favour Talibanisation: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also spoke to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and said the strengthening of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) ranks was not in the interest of Pakistan and categorically stated the country would "not favour any sort of Talibanisation."

In his remarks, FM Qureshi said: "The comeback of TTP is not in Pakistan’s interest. We do not want Talibanisation [in] our country."

The foreign minister expressed concerns over the chances of a civil war after the foreign military forces pulled out completely from Afghanistan and said Pakistan did not want such a scenario to repeat.

He stressed that “power-sharing” of different Afghan factions was the best option to avert a civil war.

Pakistan desired an honourable return of the Afghan refugees, which he said, should be made part of the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister said after the Taliban refused to attend the Istanbul Peace Process, Pakistan held a tripartite meeting with Afghanistan and Turkey.

Speaking about Afghan refugees, he called upon the international community to find a solution for their repatriation to their homeland.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan would welcome the support extended by China for the stability of Afghanistan.

Pakistan's relationship with Iran is getting stronger, he said and mentioned the agreement with Tehran on the establishment of border markets.

FO welcomes Iran's engagement with Afghan parties

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement issued today, said that Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Afghan parties to achieve a negotiated political settlement.

In a response to the media regarding the visit of Taliban and Afghan government delegations to Tehran, he said Pakistan considers the role of Iran in the Afghan peace process as "important".

Chaudhri said Iran, like Pakistan, is a neighbouring country of Afghanistan and host to millions of Afghan refugees.

He expressed hope that Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and achieve an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement.

