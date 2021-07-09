Grant Flower tests positive for COVID-19 shortly after England tour

Grant Flower. File photo

Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for coronavirus Friday, shortly after the Sri Lankan tour of England concluded.

The news comes as the Sri Lankan cricket team prepares for a home series against India.

Flower, 50, had returned from England where Sri Lanka played a one-day and Twenty20 international series and was preparing for next week's India games when he showed coronavirus symptoms.

"Immediately upon identification, Flower was isolated from the rest of the team members who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England," the board said.

It said Flower showed "mild symptoms", prompting a Covid-19 test.

Soon after the Sri Lanka team's return, three players and four support staff members of the England team tested positive for Covid-19.

The trio of Sri Lankan players, who violated their bio-secure bubble just before the start of their one-day international series in Durham, were recalled and are facing disciplinary action.

COVID-19 hits England camp ahead of Pakistan series

The England cricket team was forced to select a new playing XI after seven members of the team tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Three players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for the virus. The team is now being led by Ben Stokes, as most of the players are undergoing isolation.

England skipper Eoin Morgan had earlier said it would be too soon to consider Stokes as a member of the playing XI. The all-rounder was out of the squad for the past several weeks due to an injured finger.

"We have been prepared for this moment, and mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak," ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison had said.