Video: Pakistan cricket team gears up for England clash with indoor practice session

Mohammad Rizwa during practice session.

A day before locking horns with hosts England, the Pakistan cricket team practiced their skills during an indoor nets session on Wednesday.

Pakistan and England will play the first ODI match today at Cardiff. The match is scheduled to begin at 5pm today.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video clip, which shows the players disembarking the team bus and heading towards the practice venue at Sophia Gardens.





In one of the scenes, Azam can be seen removing the taping off his bat as Imam-ul-Haq sifts through a bag of bats, picking out the right one.

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, in a scene, can be seen bowling to Imam during the practice session, hitting varying lengths.

In another scene, Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq can be seen giving a pep talk to the players before they hit the nets. Bowling Coach Waqar Younis briefly speaks to the players as well.

"As you very well know, the last few days have been a bit tough," Younis can be heard telling the players. "We pushed you hard and the bowlers, especially, responded very well. So, we are proud of you boys," he adds, before telling the players to practice as they see fit before the Cardiff ODI.

At another point in the video clip, fans can see Azam, who is currently ranked the number one batsman in the world, striking the ball with timing and precision.



