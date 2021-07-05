Meghan Markle's UK return to unleash war: Duchess sparks panic at Palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to return to UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this year. Illustration/Aisha Nabi/Geo.tv

Meghan Markle is expected to return to the UK with Prince Harry in September and this has triggered panic at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess will be visiting to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, after the monarch sent them an invite.

Daniela Elser, a leading Australian royal expert, warned their return will be “positively pyretic” and will distract attention from the Queen.



"The stage is set for a PR and logistic nightmare of unrivalled proportions for the palace. The point of the four-day Jubilee festival isn’t just a multimillion-pound exercise in shoring up the UK bunting industry.

“There’s a serious message underlying this affair, namely to reinforce the diplomatic import and philanthropic heft of the monarchy.

“That is, the house of Windsor seems to be focused on doing everything they can right now to buttress the monarchy to ensure it can ride out the potentially rocky years of King Charles III," Elser went on.

“That objective could be seriously undermined if the Jubilee bash ends up being thoroughly subsumed by the roiling melodrama of Harry and Meghan’s return," she concluded.