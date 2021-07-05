WhatsApp beta on Android has a zoomed-in camera bug that needs fixing

The WhatsApp beta version on Android has a camera problem users are complaining about.



A Twitter user wrote to WABetaInfo asking for help regarding a camera bug on WhatsApp beta version 2.21.14.6 and business beta version 2.21.14.5 while using the camera via the app on an Android.

The user said the camera zoomed-in when they tried taking a picture through WhatsApp. Many other users tweeted in agreement about the same camera problem.

WABetaInfo replied to the user and confirmed that WhatsApp beta versions have been facing camera issues for several iterations.

“I confirm: WhatsApp beta for Android has this issue since several versions,” the tweet read.

The Twitter account recently asked its followers about any issues they experienced when downloading media and status updates from WhatsApp beta Android on any version.

WABetaInfo is a Twitter account that provides reliable news and real-time updates about WhatsApp.

