Shoaib Malik wishes best to all KPL teams

Former Pakistani cricket skipper Shoaib Malik congratulated all the cricketers drafted to be a part of the first edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) starting from August 6 in Muzaffarabad.



Taking to microblogging website on Sunday, Shoaib Malik said, "Wishing the very best to all the teams taking part in the first draft of #KPL2021 looking forward to a exciting tournament from next month... #KheloAazadiSe."

The cricketing event is coming with six franchises: Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions. The teams will contest in 18 matches for ten days during the event scheduled to take place from 6th August to 17th August 2021, according to the KPL website.

Shoaib Malik will lead Mirpur Royals, while Shadab Khan will be the skipper of Bagh Stallions, Muhammed Hafeez to captain Muzaffarabad Tigers, Imad Wasim to Overseas Warriors, Fakhar Zaman to Kotli Lions and Shahid Afridi, who is also the brand ambassador of KPL, will lead Rawalakot Hawks.

An important point is that Herschelle Gibbs will play for the Overseas Warrior franchise led by Imad Wasim. In the Pakistan Super League sixth edition, Gibbs coached Imad Wasim for Karachi Kings. But, in the KPL event, the situation reversed as Gibbs will play under the captaincy of Imad.

Check out the official song of the KPL event.



