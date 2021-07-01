Iggy Azalea personally witnessed Jamie Spears controlling Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea has said that she has witnessed how Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears controlled his daughter’s life.

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared that she agreed to the Toxic hit-maker’s claim of her being in an abusive situation as her father, through her conservatorship, has controlled her life for the past 13 years.

"Its basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal," she wrote on Twitter.

"During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.

"I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even Necessary?

She also recalled an incident where Jamie forced her to sign an NDA just before she and Britney were due to perform.

"Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our [Billboard Music Awards] performance when I was backstage in the dressing room and told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage," she recalled.

"The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.

"Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exists with that man when she's made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all," she concluded.