Ed Sheeran weighs in on his ‘luck’ being Lyra’s dad: ‘See my luck?’

Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran wears his heart on his sleeve and admits to feeling “so lucky” about having baby Lyra by his side.

The singer got candid about his feelings towards little Lyra during an appearance on Kannon’s podcast Open House Party and was quoted saying, “I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this.”

He also claimed, “I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more. But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically.”

Before concluding Sheeran also addressed the lack of judgment fellow parents have regarding his priorities in life and added, “It's weird you say club, because I think that whenever you become a parent you enter into this club that all the other parents are in and everyone understands each other.”

“... My mom will babysit Lyra for the evening and we'll go out for a drink with someone who is also a parent. Then we'll be like, 'Oh, well, we're going to go back now,' and there's no pushback on that. It's just like, 'Yeah, cool, totally understand'.”