Tue Jun 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Hailey Bieber gives fans a peek at luxury excursion in a series of idyllic snapshots

Hailey Bieber dropped jaws in stunning mini dresses as she shared her and Justin Bieber's photos from their romantic getaway to the Greek island of Paros.

The 24-year-old fashionista look amazing in the pictures, rocking string bikini and dining on 'lots of yummy food' during the lavish trip to the island.

The supermodel, who recently vacationed on Paros with her singer husband, gave fans a peek at the luxury excursion in a series of idyllic snapshots shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

The 'Yummy' singer also included one shot of herself hanging out inside a lavish yacht, while playfully flipping off her husband's cellphone camera.

Hailey showcased her toned tummy in a plunging black crop top held together with a piece of gold hardware and a pair of high-waisted trousers.

Hailey Bieber amazed fans with her true beauty as she looked noticeably makeup-free and wore her golden hair slicked back into a chic bun in photos. 

