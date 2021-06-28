Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan records lowest daily death toll of third wave

ISLAMABAD: With 20 new fatalities, Pakistan reported Monday morning its lowest daily deaths from coronavirus since the start of the third wave in late February.



Before this, the country last reported 16 deaths in a day from the virus during the third wave on February 21.

The country's positivity rate currently stands at 2.5%.

In the last 24 hours, 44,496 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. Of these, 914 came back positive. This was revealed in the National Command and Operation Center's daily statistics.



The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 22,231 and the total number of cases has reached 955,657, while 91,201 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases are currently 32,225.



During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Punjab and Sindh followed by Khyber Paktunkhwa. Out of the 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, 11 died on ventilators.