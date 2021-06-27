Prince William may abdicate after royal shake-up of the decade

Experts weigh in on the possibility of Prince William choosing to abdicate from the royal family a few years into his reign.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Ian Lloyd and in his book, The Duke: 100 Chapters in the Life of Prince Philip he claimed, “Most of the other monarchies in Europe have abdications –”

“For example King Juan Carlos of Spain, Queen Beatrix of The Netherlands and Albert II, the King of Belgium retired. The abdication and retirement of monarchs are commonplace in Europe.”

He also added, “Prince Charles would also never do it, he may be 80 by the time he ascends to the throne, and I think he would want to have a bit of time as King.”

“I would think in the future Prince William may become the first British monarch of this century to abdicate when he reaches a certain age, because it's better to have a King or Queen coming to the throne at the age of 40 and retire in your 70s when you have good health and can represent the country around the world. That may be a change we will see in the future.”