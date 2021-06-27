 
close
Sun Jun 27, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2021

Pop Smoke's family express gratitude over Travis Scott's Dior collab tribute

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 27, 2021
Pop Smokes family express gratitude over Travis Scotts Dior collab tribute

Later rapper Pop Smoke’s family were touched with Travis Scott's tribute of the musician through a fashion collection with Dior.

Pop’s brother Obasi Jackson told TMZ that his family was touched by Travis’ kind gesture believed that it could be the start of a good partnership.

The Stargazing hit-maker’s label Cactus Jack had collaborated with the luxury fashion giant and made its first item in the collection an ode to the late rapper.

The moment was bittersweet as Pop often referenced Dior and would talk about being a spectator in Paris Fashion Week, where the collaboration was revealed.

The item is a white t-shirt with Pop's face on the front while the back includes lyrics from his popular song Dior.

Take a look:

Pop Smokes family express gratitude over Travis Scotts Dior collab tribute


Latest News

More From Entertainment