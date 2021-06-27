Pop Smoke's family express gratitude over Travis Scott's Dior collab tribute

Later rapper Pop Smoke’s family were touched with Travis Scott's tribute of the musician through a fashion collection with Dior.

Pop’s brother Obasi Jackson told TMZ that his family was touched by Travis’ kind gesture believed that it could be the start of a good partnership.

The Stargazing hit-maker’s label Cactus Jack had collaborated with the luxury fashion giant and made its first item in the collection an ode to the late rapper.

The moment was bittersweet as Pop often referenced Dior and would talk about being a spectator in Paris Fashion Week, where the collaboration was revealed.

The item is a white t-shirt with Pop's face on the front while the back includes lyrics from his popular song Dior.

Take a look:



