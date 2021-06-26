Helen Mirren talks about sexism in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

For her third film, Helen Mirren finally got to push the pedal and according to her, it was worth the long wait

Hollywood star Helen Mirren is sharing the 'annoying' aspects of the Fast & Furious franchise and how for her third film, she finally got a chance to drive!

While in conversation with The Post, the Red actor, 75, spoke about how it felt like a “cruel hoax” to have been roped into the action franchise but not being allowed to take the steering wheel.

“I was so excited when they first said, ‘You’ve been [cast] in the Fast & Furious movie.’ Fantastic. Finally, all my whining and moaning and begging worked. And then, of course, I was in the back of an ambulance in the first one,” she said.

“The second one came. ‘Oh, brilliant. Finally now, now I’ll get to drive one of those super cool cars.’ ‘Oh, no, you’re in jail. So I’m afraid. No, you’re not going to be driving anywhere,'” Mirren went on to say.

For her third film, she finally got to push the pedal and according to her, it was worth the long wait: “Because not only am I driving, I’m driving down the Mall towards Buckingham Palace. It’s amazing. I mean, the last time I went to Buckingham Palace, I went to get my dame[hood]. I went in the back of a very smelly taxi. So it was astounding. It was just so exciting.”