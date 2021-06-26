Joshua Bassett was hospitalized with septic shock when Driver's License dropped

High School Musical star Joshua Bassett was hospitalised with septic shock and heart failure when his TV co-star Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut single 'Drivers License'.



The 20-year-old actor hit headlines in January when Rodrigo released her debut single - many believed to be about her rumoured romance and split from Bassett, who it was claimed moved on to date fellow singer/actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Basset shared shocking details, saying that he wasn't paying attention to the gossip and the controversy at the time, because he was going through a health crisis which ended up with his hospitalisation.

The star shared his ordeal with GQ magazine: "I started getting very ill, and it kept getting worse. I thought it was, like, food poisoning or whatever. It got worse, it got worse."

He was admitted to a hospital with "unimaginable pain" on the same day he released his own song, Lie Lie Lie, which fans thought was his response to Rodrigo's Drivers License.

He continued: "(The doctors) told me that I had a 30 per cent chance of survival," Bassett revealed. "They told me that if I had not checked into the hospital within 12 hours, I would have been found (dead) in my apartment."

Joshua Bassett, as a result of his health hell, shunned the social media love triangle gossip online, saying: 'I didn't have any energy to be able to focus on anything but staying alive.'