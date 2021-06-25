Jennifer Aniston says her trendy Friends outfits were incredibly comfortable

Jennifer Aniston's trendy Friends outfits were all about comfort

Jennifer Aniston is detailing her iconic style sense in Friends.

Speaking to SiriusXM this Wednesday, Aniston revealed how her body-hugging dresses were a personal choice.

“No one was saying, ‘Girls, your outfits need to be tighter and smaller and skimpier.’ Absolutely no way,” Aniston explained.

“It was just sort of what we felt comfortable in,” said Aniston.

Some of the famous fashion trends the star pulled off included turtlenecks, crop tops, pleated miniskirts, and tights.