Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against stalker

American reality star Kim Kardashian got justice against a man who had been stalking her for months.

Appearing virtually before a California judge, the 40-year-old reality star told the court Charles Peter Zelenoff posed danger to her and her family by stalking her. The judge granted her a three-year restraining order against the man, according to TMZ.

Kim Kardashian was granted a temporary order of protection against Zelenoff in May. The court ordered the man to stay 100 yards away from Kim Kardashian at all times.

Kim and her legal team requested the court for a five-year restraining order. Decreeing three years, the judge said the man wasn't 'threatening' her directly. However, the court found the basis of her allegation of stalking.

The stalker sent the star a diamond engagement ring and a Plan B in the mail after which the star sought an order of protection.

Zelenov did not say anything to defend himself. In her earlier request to the court, Kim Kardashian told the court that the stalker was seen outside her house filming around her house. She said he expressed the desire to pursue a relationship with her.