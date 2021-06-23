Lana Del Rey celebrates 36th birthday with a style

American singer Lana Del Rey celebrated her 36th birthday with the most beautiful cake.

The singer, who is known for her music of tragic romance and stylized cinematic quality, celebrates her birthday on June 21.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Lana Del Rey posted her lovely-looking birthday cake as it was in the shape of a Barbie - which looked like her. It seemed she had the cake made on order.

The cake's icing was made to look like a frilly pink ballgown. The cake was marvellously designed to appear like a miniature model of the singer.

Marking her big day on social media, Lana Del Rey thanked her loved ones “for being the center and happiness of my life,” in the Instagram caption. “Every day I get on this beautiful earth is a good day. Thank you God for giving me another one,” the birthday girl penned.

Apart from her selfie, the singer posted a shot of pink geraniums. The singer included a heartwarming message as a tribute to her longtime photographer Caroline Grant, who is expecting a child. She also made a relevance of her flowers snap by telling a very short story about her birth.

Lana Del Rey also said, "On the day I was born they didn’t know what they were having so when they called my grandmother to let her know what is was, they said ‘plant pink geraniums.’ That was code for- it was a girl! Maybe we can plant a flower for this little one too. Whatever color u like."