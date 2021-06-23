Victoria Beckham 'excited' for England game as she shares a stoney-faced throwback

Victoria Beckham is "really excited" for tonight's England football game as she expressed her feelings by sharing a mesmerising photo of her old days.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer, formerly known as the ultimate WAG of the 2000s, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share her stoney-faced throwback picture ahead of England's game against the Czech Republic.

"Really excited for tonight's game @england... (quality football content)," the 47-year-old captioned the funny throwback.





The fashion sensation, who shares four children with former football player David Beckham, posted a photo of her younger self looking extremely unamused as she covered her face with giant sunglasses at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.



Dressed in a pair of mini white shorts and a red tank top, David Beckham's sweetheart had her hand placed on her face as she watched what seemed like an uninteresting game to her.

England is playing against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium tonight and Victoria and her footballer husband Beckham seemed ready to enjoy the game.