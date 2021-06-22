Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg to make movies for Netflix

Steven Spielberg, The Academy Award-winning director of big-screen classics such as "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,""Saving Private Ryan" will make movies for Netflix , according to Reuters.



The announcement of the deal between the streaming giant and Spielberg Amblin Partners production company was made in a joint statement.

The news agency reported that the acclaimed director had been at odds with Netflix in recent years when he argued that movies seen primarily on television should be eligible for Emmys and not Oscars. He has spoken out about wanting to preserve the experience of seeing movies in theaters.



However, In a latest statement, Spielberg said discussions with Netflix Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos showed "it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways."

