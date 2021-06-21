Prince Charles bashed for plans to ‘slim down monarchy: ‘Archie will never be prince’

Prince Charles’ plans to slim down the monarchy have come under fire given baby Archie’s unique situation.

News regarding this possible scenario was brought forward by royal editor Charlie Rae.

During his interview with talkRADIO host Cristo he claimed, “Let's not forget that Archie is still technically the Earl of Dumbarton but the couple themselves decided they didn't want to use that title.”

“Some people thought they were sitting back, hoping that Archie would one day be prince, but they got that wrong. It puts into context that comment Meghan made, that the royals didn't want Archie to be a Prince.”

“It's interesting that this has happened. And this has been leaked by a friend or a source from the Sussexes camp and now we know why they were so vitriolic in the Oprah Winfrey interview.”