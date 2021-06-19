 
Web Desk
June 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian shares new details about her split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian does not seem to forget the days she spent with her ex Kanye West as she shed  more light on her split with the rapper  at  KUWTK's reunion special on Thursday.

The 40-year-old reality Tv star, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February, has shared new details about her unfortunate split from the rapper.

in conversation with the host, Kim revealed what went wrong with Kanye to end their years-long union.

To a question about her divorce with the Grammy Award-wining rapper, she said: “I honestly don’t think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part.”

The mom-of-four then revealed the reason that made her take such a big step, saying: "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

Kanye West, who shares four children with his ex Kim, seemingly have moved on. The rapper was spotted on a French getaway for his 44th birthday with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, sparking romance rumours with the Bradley Copper's ex.

