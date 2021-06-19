Bradley Cooper enjoys outing with daughter amid ex Irina Shayk's romance with Kanye West

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper seemed to be on dad duty as he stepped out with his four-year-old daughter Lea to run errands in New York City amid Irina Shayk's romance rumours with Kanye West.

The American Sniper star was spotted carrying his sweet daughter, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, in Manhattan on Friday.

The 44-year-old was looking dashing as he rocked a grey T-shirt and jeans for a city stroll.



Russian model Irina and American actor Bradley started dating in 2015 but split in 2019. Although the two are no longer a couple, they have kept up a friendly co-parenting relationship.



On the other hand, Bradley Cooper's ex Irina's new romance with Kanye West seems to be heating up following their romantic vacation in Provence, France.