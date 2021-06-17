 
close
Thu Jun 17, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 17, 2021

'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress Dakota Johnson to star in 'Daddio' featuring Sean Penn

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 17, 2021
Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson to star in Daddio featuring Sean Penn

"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson  will star in a film which  features Sean Penn in  a lead role.

According to reports, the actress has replaced Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley in an upcoming drama titled "Daddio".

Directed  and written by Christy Hall, "Daddio" tells the story of a young woman who jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi after landing in New York City.

"The cabbie, Clark, throws the vehicle into drive and the two head out into the night, striking up the most unexpected conversation," according to the synopsis.

"What begins as amusing chit-chat quickly takes a turn towards mysterious and playful, then grows into viscerally honest revelations about relationships, sex and power dynamics, loss and vulnerability."

Latest News

More From Entertainment