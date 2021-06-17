'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress Dakota Johnson to star in 'Daddio' featuring Sean Penn

"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson will star in a film which features Sean Penn in a lead role.

According to reports, the actress has replaced Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley in an upcoming drama titled "Daddio".

Directed and written by Christy Hall, "Daddio" tells the story of a young woman who jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi after landing in New York City.

"The cabbie, Clark, throws the vehicle into drive and the two head out into the night, striking up the most unexpected conversation," according to the synopsis.

"What begins as amusing chit-chat quickly takes a turn towards mysterious and playful, then grows into viscerally honest revelations about relationships, sex and power dynamics, loss and vulnerability."