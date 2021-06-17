Web developer chooses unique name for son, surprises everyone

Photo: Facebook

A man in the Phillippines, who is a web developer by profession, has given a unique name to his newborn son to honour his profession.

According to a viral Facebook post, Mac Pascual has named his son "Hypertext Mark-up Language Rayo Pascual"- or HTML for short, The Daily Mail reported Thursday.

Per the piece, giving unique names to babies is not uncommon in the Pascual family, adding that his own name — Mac — is short for Macaroni 85.

Mac Pascual told the website inquirer.net that one of his sisters was named Spaghetti 88, while two of her children are called Cheese Pimiento and Parmesan Cheese, but they use the nicknames Chippy and Peewee.

HTML was born healthy, weighing 2.25 kilograms (4.9 pounds) at the Bulacan Medical Mission Group Cooperative Hospital near the capital city of Manila.



The mother of the child, Salie Rayo Pascual, told the website that she is delighted to welcome her child, adding that her relatives are happy with the name of the baby too.



