PSL 2021: Records tumble as Islamabad United edge out Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United players celebrate after dismissing a Peshawar Zalmi batsman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Photo: PSL

Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs in a high-scoring match of the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Zalmi were faced with a daunting 248-run target set by United in a high-scoring game.

Peshawar lost Hazratullah Zazai and Imam ul Haq early in their chase. Both batsmen were dismissed off Akif Javed's bowling and were caught by Hasan Ali.

Kamran Akmal hit 53 off 31 balls to keep Zalmi in the game but the run-rate pressure cost him his wicket. Akmal was caught by Iftikhar Ahmed after he tried to hit Hussain Talat for a six from the last ball of the ninth over.

In the 12th over, Akif Javed dismissed Rovman Powell to take his third wicket of the match and put Peshawar four down.

While Shoaib Malik completed his half-century in the next over off 26 balls. In the same over, Sherfane Rutherford hit four consecutive sixes off Zafar Gohar to take Peshawar past 150.

Rutherford, who was proving dangerous, was dismissed off the last ball of the 15th over by Hasan Ali. He had departed after making an 8-ball 29.

However, United knew that they need to remove Malik and restrict his power-hitting if they wanted to win the game.

In the 17th over, Talat dismissed Malik to tilt the game in Islamabad's favour.

Usman Khawaja then gave the 18th over to Zafar Gohar, and Wahab Riaz and Umaid Asif took him to the cleaners. In his over, Peshawar Zalmi also went past 200 runs.

Gohar's over gave away 19 runs and put Peshawar 38 runs short of the target. The second last over of the game was given to Hasan Ali that cost 15 runs.

The costly overs meant that Peshawar required 23 off the last 6 balls.

The last over of the game was given to Islamabad's most effective bowler Akif Javed. And the youngster successfully defended the total to give United a 16-run win over Zalmi.

Peshawar ended their innings with 232/6, making it the third-highest total in PSL's history.

Islamabad United's innings

Earlier, Usman Khawaja's century helped United post 247 runs, making it the highest total in PSL's history.

Openers Colin Munro and Khawaja set the tone early for United and took Islamabad to 98 runs before Munro was clean bowled by Shoaib Malik during the 10th over.

United were 99//1 at the end of the 10 overs and Zalmi were hoping that the wicket would help them slow the pace of Islamabad's runs.

But Asif Ali, who was sent in early, took the opportunity provided by the openers and smashed 14-ball 43 before being dismissed in the 13th over.

Asif's blitz was so lethal that United was able to reach 150 in just the 14th over. And in the 18th over they completed their 200 runs.

After Asif's dismissal, United sent Brandon King to continue the charge against Zalmi. King's 22-ball 46 provided excellent support to Khawaja who completed his century in the last over of the innings.

The Australian ended the innings with 105 not out. While Malik and Sameen Gul were the only wicket-takers for Peshawar.

Earlier, Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz won the toss and opted to bowl first against table-toppers Islamabad.

Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja (capt), Brandon King, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Abrar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz (capt), Umaid Asif, Waqar Salamkheil, Sameen Gul