Priyanka Chopra hired by Victoria’s Secret in its attempt to charm a broader market

Victoria's Secret has teamed up with Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe, reported Page Six

Global star Priyanka Chopra and American soccer player Megan Rapinoe are joining forces with with Victoria’s Secret to help it rebuild its brand.

In a frantic effort to charm to a broader market and distance itself from its previously built and heavily-criticized image of traditionally rail-thin models, the lingerie giant has teamed up with Chopra and Rapinoe, reported Page Six.

To diversify the brand, the VS Collective is introducing “leading icons” and “change makers” to promote their brand, including the athlete and the Bollywood icon.

The two women would not be joining the company as models for the brand’s racy briefs, but as per the report, they have been roped in as spokeswomen and will appear on a 10-episode podcast where they will market materials for VS.

Chopra and Rapinoe will be joined by Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio, plus-size model Paloma Elesser, and journalist Amanda de Cadenet.

An insider told the outlet: “It’s a group of women inspiring change and positivity. It’s another step they’re taking towards transforming the brand. The entire industry thought Victoria Secret was done.”

Another source revealed to the portal: “[The Collective] is completely cause-driven … The idea is to create this community of outsiders looking in. It’s a new generation for the brand that is more about inclusivity.”

“And they [Victoria’s Secret] needed it if they wanted to stay afloat. The brand was stuck in an era that never evolved. It’s a different world now,” they added.