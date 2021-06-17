 
Thu Jun 17, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 17, 2021

Karachi weather update: City likely to receive heavy rain today, predicts PMD

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 17, 2021
Vehicles on the road during rain in Karachi. — APP/File

The meteorological department on Thursday forecast strong winds and heavy rain would grip Karachi  today (Thursday).

Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Padaidan, Rohri, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Khairpur, and Sanghar will likely receive rain as well, the Met  department said.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a high alert for the Jinnah International Airport.

Amid a forecast of light of rains and strong wings in the city between June 17 and 19, the CAA directed airside and fire departments to take emergency measures.

Small planes and helicopters should carry extra weight, it said and instructed the relevant authorities to move planes to hangars to avoid them from getting damaged by strong winds.

