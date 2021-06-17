Karachi weather update: City likely to receive heavy rain today, predicts PMD

Vehicles on the road during rain in Karachi. — APP/File

The meteorological department on Thursday forecast strong winds and heavy rain would grip Karachi today (Thursday).

Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Padaidan, Rohri, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Khairpur, and Sanghar will likely receive rain as well, the Met department said.



Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a high alert for the Jinnah International Airport.



Amid a forecast of light of rains and strong wings in the city between June 17 and 19, the CAA directed airside and fire departments to take emergency measures.

Small planes and helicopters should carry extra weight, it said and instructed the relevant authorities to move planes to hangars to avoid them from getting damaged by strong winds.