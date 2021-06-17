Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo to wow fans at iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas

Singing sensations Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Maroon 5 to enthrall fans along with other artists at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Coldplay, Weezer, Addison Rae, Cheap Trick, Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Journey, Sam Hunt, Khalid and many more will take the stage at two-day music festival in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on September 17 and 18.

Ryan Seacrest will host the event. Rodrigo’s performance may be of special interest since all of her live performances to date have consisted of just a song or two, as the TV star has transitioned into having a blockbuster music career.

The two-day fest will also host a Daytime Stage for emerging artists like the Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Yungblud, 24kGoldn, and more.

Tickets for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival will go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 25) at AXS.com and on VividSeats.