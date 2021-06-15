Latest petrol price in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government has approved a Rs2.13/litre hike in petrol and moved up the price of High-Speed Diesel by Rs1.79/litre, a statement from the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.
The price of kerosene oil is being increased by Rs1.89/litre and light diesel prices will go up by Rs 2.03per litre, the notification said.
The petrol prices have increased by 2.13%, HSD by 1.79%, kerosene by 1.89%, and light diesel by 2.03%
|Product
|Current rate
|New rate effective from June 16
|Petrol
|Rs108.56
|Rs110.69
|High Speed Diesel
|Rs110.76
|Rs112.55
|Kerosene Oil
|80.00
|81.89
|Light Diesel Oil
|77.65
|79.68
The increase now means that petrol will now cost Rs110.69, HSD Rs112.55, kerosene oil Rs81.89 and light diesel oil will cost Rs79.68 per litre.