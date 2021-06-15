Latest petrol price in Pakistan

Petrol can be seen coming out of a petrol nozzle in this illustration. — File photo

The government has approved a Rs2.13/litre hike in petrol and moved up the price of High-Speed Diesel by Rs1.79/litre, a statement from the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The price of kerosene oil is being increased by Rs1.89/litre and light diesel prices will go up by Rs 2.03per litre, the notification said.

The petrol prices have increased by 2.13%, HSD by 1.79%, kerosene by 1.89%, and light diesel by 2.03%

Product Current rate New rate effective from June 16 Petrol Rs108.56

Rs110.69 High Speed Diesel Rs110.76

Rs112.55 Kerosene Oil 80.00 81.89 Light Diesel Oil

77.65 79.68

The increase now means that petrol will now cost Rs110.69, HSD Rs112.55, kerosene oil Rs81.89 and light diesel oil will cost Rs79.68 per litre.