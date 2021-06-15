 
Tue Jun 15, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 15, 2021

Latest petrol price in Pakistan

Petrol can be seen coming out of a petrol nozzle in this illustration. — File photo
The government has approved a Rs2.13/litre hike in petrol and  moved up the price of High-Speed Diesel by  Rs1.79/litre, a statement from the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The price of kerosene oil is being increased by Rs1.89/litre and light diesel prices will go up by Rs 2.03per litre, the notification said.

The petrol prices have increased by 2.13%, HSD by 1.79%, kerosene by 1.89%, and light diesel by 2.03%

ProductCurrent rateNew rate effective from June 16 
PetrolRs108.56
Rs110.69
High Speed DieselRs110.76
Rs112.55
Kerosene Oil80.0081.89
Light Diesel Oil 
77.6579.68

The increase now means that petrol will now cost Rs110.69, HSD Rs112.55, kerosene oil Rs81.89 and light diesel oil will cost Rs79.68 per litre. 

