Komal Aziz Khan shares an advice for young women

Actress Komal Aziz Khan on Tuesday held "Ask Me a Question" session on Instagram to interact with her fans.

During the session, when she was asked to share her advice for young women, the actress said they should focus on learning a skill and try to become financially independent.

"Get education. focus on learning a skill that can make you good money. Be financially independent," the "Mohlat" actress said.

She also asked women to take care of their physical and mental health.

Asked about her sister, Komal said her sister is a doctor, adding that she and her sister are proud to come from a family that invested in "our education rather than our jahez".



