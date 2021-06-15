 
close
Tue Jun 15, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 15, 2021

Komal Aziz Khan shares an advice for young women

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 15, 2021
Komal Aziz Khan shares an advice for young women

Actress Komal Aziz Khan  on Tuesday held  "Ask Me  a Question"  session on Instagram  to interact with her fans.

During the session, when she was asked to share her advice for young women, the actress said  they should focus on learning a skill and try to become financially independent.

Komal Aziz Khan shares an advice for young women

"Get education. focus on learning a skill that can make you good money. Be financially independent," the "Mohlat" actress said.

She also asked women to take care of their physical and mental health.

Asked about her sister,  Komal said her sister is a doctor, adding that she and her sister are proud to come from a family that invested in "our education rather than our jahez".

Komal Aziz Khan shares an advice for young women


Latest News

More From Entertainment