Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, match no 23

— RadioPakistan/File

KARACHI: A confident Lahore Qalandars will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat they faced at the hands of Islamabad United in the last game as the Sohail Akhtar-led-side will take on bottom-placed Quetta Gladiators in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League 6 today at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Qalandars went down by 28 runs against United on Saturday after first reducing them to 20/5 and then being at 86/2 in 10 chasing 153. They were bowled out for 124 after their middle-order collapsed.

The defeat may be an eye-opener for Qalandars head coach Aqib Javed and captain Akhtar but the side is not going to get panicked and unlikely to make any changes against already under-pressure Gladiators.

Led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former champions have just one out of their seven games in the tournament so far and another defeat can possibly oust them of the contention to qualify for the play-offs.

They will be, undoubtedly, under pressure as their batting and bowling have been disappointing. After being outclassed by Islamabad United in the first outing in Abu Dhabi, they were overpowered by strong Peshawar Zalmi’s side.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 6pm.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.