— PSL

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets courtesy Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed's half centuries in match number 22 of the Pakistan Super League 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Munro and Ahmed remained not out, as they scored 88 and 71, respectively.

Usman Khawaja and Munro opened for United, while skipper Imad Wasim opted for pacer Mohammad Amir to bowl first for the Kings.

Abbas Afridi gave his team a breakthrough after he dismissed Khawaja for 12 in the fourth over, while Waqas Maqsood took Muhammad Akhlaq's (1) wicket in the next over to build up the pressure, but it could not help their team win.

Karachi Kings innings

Earlier, Babar Azam and Najibullah Zadran helped Karachi Kings set a 191-run target for Islamabad United.

Azam (81) and Zadran's (71) 117-run partnership helped Kings put up a competitive score against the Shadab Khan-led side.

The Kings started off steady, but it did not last long, as Akif Javed dismissed Sharjeel Khan (25) in the fourth over, while Mohammad Wasim bowled Martin Guptill (6) in the seventh over.

However, Azam and Zadran became the torchbearers for the Kings, till Hasan Ali dismissed Azam.

United had won the toss and invited Kings to bat first.