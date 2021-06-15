Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow gets another teaser from Marvel

There is a lot of buzz in the air about the upcoming film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow, these days.

The Marvel film is set to get a dual release on July 9 as the film will premiere in theatres and on the OTT platform Disney+ with Premier Access.

The 36-year-old actress, Scarlett Johansson, plays an iconic female superhero, Natasha Romanoff. The film is set before Natasha Romanoff became an Avenger or even a S.H.I.E.L.D agent. In the pre-Captain America era, she is seen as a master-spy working for KGB, Soviet Union’s now-defunct premier security agency.

Natasha Romanoff has a sister played by English actress Florence Pugh. David Harbour stars as Alexei Shostakov, O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, Ray Winstone as Dreykov, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff who is also a Black Widow. Olivier Richters is also among the star cast.

With multiple delays, the Marvel film, Black Widow, has so far got various teasers, promos and trailers. Marvel Studios is set to crank up the hype for the movie with more posters until the movie is at last released.



Titled ‘Got This’, the latest 31-second promo was shared on Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube channel on Sunday. The teaser of the MCU movie traces Natasha Romanoff's first family.

The Marvel Studios' YouTube channel captioned the clip: "Family, back together again."



Check out the trailer.







